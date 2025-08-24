NBA 2025-26 Season Promises Record-Breaking Milestones Ahead

LOS ANGELES, CA — The 2025-26 NBA season is set to tip off on October 21, bringing with it the potential for numerous record-breaking feats. With veteran stars like LeBron James and Stephen Curry leading the charge, fans can expect an eventful season filled with historic moments.

LeBron James enters his 23rd season, officially making him the all-time leader for most seasons played in the league, surpassing Vince Carter’s previous record of 22 years. This milestone is just a prelude, as James is only 350 field goals away from passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the all-time leader in made field goals. He achieved 651 field goals last season, making this next milestone all but inevitable if he stays healthy.

The Lakers face the Golden State Warriors on the opening night, and LeBron is poised to make another mark. He needs just two three-pointers to pass Reggie Miller for sixth on the all-time three-pointer list.

Meanwhile, Kevin Durant, who recently joined the Houston Rockets, needs 849 points to overtake Wilt Chamberlain for seventh place on the all-time scoring list. History suggests he has a good chance, having scored over 1,000 points in every season where he played more than 35 games.

James Harden is chasing several records. He requires 603 points to pass Carmelo Anthony for tenth place and 910 points to surpass Shaquille O’Neal for ninth. In his career, Harden has scored over 910 points every season except his rookie year. He’s also looking to elevate his assists total, sitting 13th all-time and only needing 746 assists to crack the top ten.

Russell Westbrook is close to joining the 10,000 assists club, needing just 75 assists to become the eighth player in history to reach that milestone. He currently holds the eighth spot on the all-time assists list and is just 411 assists shy of surpassing Magic Johnson and Steve Nash.

Curry, known for his three-point shooting, stands 292 three-pointers away from becoming the first player in NBA history to accumulate 5,000 career threes. Last season, he made 311 regular-season threes, making this achievement highly likely.

Also on the rise, Klay Thompson with the Dallas Mavericks needs 108 three-pointers to pass Damian Lillard for fourth on the all-time list, especially with Lillard sidelined this season.

Nikola Jokic is just 18 triple-doubles away from surpassing Oscar Robertson for the second-most in NBA history. After finishing last season with a remarkable 34 triple-doubles, he is expected to reach this milestone with ease.

Among younger players, Luka Doncic is pursuing his own triple-double milestones, currently sitting 18 away from becoming the seventh player with 100 career triple-doubles.

On the coaching front, Doc Rivers is only 14 wins shy of passing George Karl for sixth-best in all-time coaching wins. If the Milwaukee Bucks excel this season, he could feasibly climb even higher on the list.

This season is poised for historic feats, providing basketball enthusiasts with numerous milestones and captivating storylines.