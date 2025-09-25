NBA Star D’Angelo Russell Engaged to Laura Ivaniukas

New York, NY — D'Angelo Russell, the Dallas Mavericks point guard, is engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Laura Ivaniukas. Their engagement was announced on Instagram on Tuesday, September 23, accompanied by a post with romantic photos of the couple.

The couple shared a heartfelt caption, stating, “Ms to Mrs.. Loading♾️,” as they celebrated this new chapter in their lives. In one of the photos, Russell and Ivaniukas, both dressed in white, stood in front of a heart-shaped arch adorned with roses on the beach, capturing the special moment.

Following the proposal, Russell could be seen happily chugging a bottle of champagne while Ivaniukas showcased her engagement ring. Fans quickly flooded the couple’s post with congratulatory messages, expressing excitement and happiness for the pair.

Russell and Ivaniukas first met at a New York Fashion Week event in 2020 and began dating shortly after. The couple welcomed two children together: son Riley in 2022 and daughter Mila-Rose in 2024. Ivaniukas, who grew up in Ontario, Canada, initially found it hard to take Russell seriously, but their relationship blossomed over time.

Russell, who was drafted second overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2015, signed with the Mavericks in June. He has averaged 12.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 5.1 assists during his career. This upcoming season marks his ninth in the NBA.

The couple’s love story continues as they prepare for their future life together. Fans and friends eagerly anticipate the couple’s upcoming wedding and the joy it will bring them.