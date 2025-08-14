Sports
NBA Stars Show Support for WNBA Player Jewell Loyd
LAS VEGAS, Nevada – As the WNBA continues to rise in popularity, support from NBA players remains strong. Las Vegas Aces star Jewell Loyd recently shared a heartfelt moment with New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray following a game.
Loyd, the first overall pick in the 2015 WNBA Draft, has a storied career, previously playing for the Seattle Storm for a decade, where she won two championships. Known for her exceptional skills, Loyd also achieved Associated Press All-American honors during her college career at Notre Dame.
Recently, Loyd posted a photo on Instagram of her sharing an embrace with Murray, who then reposted it with a touching message. “One of the real ones that I will always have love for and support!!!! 💯🖤,” Murray wrote.
The connection between these two players goes beyond the court. Both originate from Washington, creating a bond during their basketball journeys. Loyd and Murray are navigating new chapters in their careers following recent trades.
Murray’s situation is particularly notable. After an injury last season limited him to just 31 games, he is working to reclaim his spot on the court. He was an All-Star in the 2021-22 season and aims to be a key contributor for a young Pelicans team looking for postseason success in the upcoming season.
Recent Posts
- Notre Dame Football Commits Honored as Preseason All-Americans
- NYT Strands Puzzle Reveals Today’s Theme and Hints
- Chelsea Donates Part of World Cup Bonuses to Families of Diogo Jota and Andre Silva
- FirstEnergy Faces Anger Over Power Outages at Town Hall Meeting
- NBA Season to Launch with Star-Studded Matchups on October 21
- Venus Williams Returns to US Open at Age 45 After Two-Year Hiatus
- New Nonstop Flights Announced for Rochester Airport
- Brewers Pursue Free Burger Giveaway with Winning Streak
- Burmese Pythons Devastate Everglades Wildlife
- Trump’s Crackdown in D.C.: National Guard Mobilized and Police Intensify Tactics
- Severe Thunderstorms Hit New England; Tropical Storm Erin Strengthening
- Verizon Faces Major Service Disruption in Keene, New Hampshire
- Hints and Answers for Today’s Challenging Wordle Puzzle
- Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $526 Million for August 13, 2025 Drawing
- SpaceX Introduces Paid Standby Mode for Starlink Service
- West Virginia Faces Decline as News Deserts Emerge
- Tropical Storm Erin Strengthens, Heavy Rains Expected in New England
- West Nile Virus Risk Jumps to High in 10 Massachusetts Communities
- Tennessee Vols to Switch from Nike to Adidas in Historic Deal
- New Hampshire Faces Heat and Storms This Weekend