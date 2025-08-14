NBA Stars Show Support for WNBA Player Jewell Loyd

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – As the WNBA continues to rise in popularity, support from NBA players remains strong. Las Vegas Aces star Jewell Loyd recently shared a heartfelt moment with New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray following a game.

Loyd, the first overall pick in the 2015 WNBA Draft, has a storied career, previously playing for the Seattle Storm for a decade, where she won two championships. Known for her exceptional skills, Loyd also achieved Associated Press All-American honors during her college career at Notre Dame.

Recently, Loyd posted a photo on Instagram of her sharing an embrace with Murray, who then reposted it with a touching message. “One of the real ones that I will always have love for and support!!!! 💯🖤,” Murray wrote.

The connection between these two players goes beyond the court. Both originate from Washington, creating a bond during their basketball journeys. Loyd and Murray are navigating new chapters in their careers following recent trades.

Murray’s situation is particularly notable. After an injury last season limited him to just 31 games, he is working to reclaim his spot on the court. He was an All-Star in the 2021-22 season and aims to be a key contributor for a young Pelicans team looking for postseason success in the upcoming season.