Sports
NBA Summer League Begins with High Expectations for No. 1 Draft Pick
Las Vegas, Nevada – The 2025 NBA Summer League is set to kick off on July 10, with high hopes surrounding the No. 1 draft pick. After starting in Salt Lake City, the event will move to Las Vegas, where fans are eager to see rising stars in action.
Notably, No. 1 pick Flagg will debut in a Mavericks uniform against a competitive opponent, marking an exciting moment for Dallas fans. The game is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at the Thomas & Mack Center at UNLV.
During the summer league, teams are engaging in a packed schedule filled with top prospects. The Mavericks have several key matchups lined up, including games against the No. 2 pick and others. Flagg’s debut is particularly anticipated, given his talent and status as the top overall selection.
Each game during the two-week league will be broadcasted on ESPN and NBA TV, giving fans the opportunity to follow every moment. Viewers can also tune in for additional matchups leading up to the championship set for July 20.
The atmosphere at the Summer League is electric as fans, coaches, and players gear up for what promises to be a thrilling series of games. As players showcase their skills, teams will begin shaping their rosters for the upcoming season.
This summer league stands out with its numerous matchups, providing young athletes a platform to demonstrate their potential. Flagg’s performance will be closely watched, as expectations soar for the Mavericks’ new star.
