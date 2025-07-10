NBA 2K26 Summer League Begins Featuring Top Draft Prospects

Las Vegas, NV – June 10, 2025 – The NBA 2K26 Summer League kicks off this Thursday, running through July 20, showcasing the talents of the league’s newest contenders and recent draftees.

This year’s event will highlight a fresh crop of 2025 draft class prospects, headlined by the No. 3 overall pick, VJ Edgecombe, who gained attention during the Salt Lake City Summer League. He will be among the 15 standout players making their appearance in Las Vegas.

First up is the Utah Jazz‘s No. 5 pick, Bailey, who stands tall as an elite scorer with defensive potential. In his second game at the Salt Lake City Summer League, he shot 50% from the field against the Grizzlies. Expectations are high for him as he heads into the Las Vegas showcase.

The Jazz also added Walter Clayton Jr., selected No. 18, who demonstrated solid three-point shooting capabilities in his last Summer League appearance, finishing with several assists against the Thunder.

Edgecombe’s impressive athleticism combined with his smooth playstyle make him a formidable rookie for the Philadelphia Sixers. In his Utah Summer League debut, he managed to score and provide four assists against the Jazz.

The event won’t be limited to rookies; notable second-year players like Bronny James will also showcase their evolving skills. After a solid outing against the Heat, he aims to build on his confidence from behind the arc.

Team performances will factor into playoff qualifications, with the top four teams advancing to the semifinals on July 19. The championship game is set for July 20, with over 30 teams competing for the title of Summer League champion.

The excitement surrounding the Summer League is palpable as these young athletes take center stage, hoping to make a strong impression as the new NBA season approaches.