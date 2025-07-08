NBA Summer League Features Top NCAA Prospects and Former Stars

Las Vegas, NV – The NBA Summer League is set to start on Saturday, featuring an array of talent from last season’s NCAA tournament. This year, five players from teams that reached the Final Four will participate alongside four others from the East Regional Final.

The Summer League runs for 15 days. Auburn‘s Johni Broome will make his debut for the Philadelphia 76ers, and former Alabama standout Mark Sears, also a two-way contract player, aims to prove himself alongside fellow Auburn athlete Dylan Cardwell.

While many of the players are new to the pro circuit, some veterans like former Alabama guard Joshua Primo hope to return to the NBA after a challenging year. Primo is on the Chicago Bulls‘ roster for the NBA 2K26 Summer League, which runs from July 10-20.

This weekend marks the first games for teams participating in separate leagues. The California Classic in San Francisco includes the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, and San Antonio Spurs. In Salt Lake City, Broome’s debut is scheduled at 8 p.m. CDT against the Utah Jazz, with ESPN broadcasting the matchup.

Primo, who sustained an injury last season and faced legal issues, returns to the court after missing significant playing time. He averaged 5.8 points and 2.3 rebounds for the San Antonio Spurs in his rookie season.

In the California Classic, the Lakers announced their roster featuring Bronny James and Dalton Knecht. The roster includes rookies who have showcased potential in college, such as Augustas Marčiulionis and TY Johnson, both aiming for spots on an NBA team.

As the summer heats up, many players will strive to make lasting impressions during the NBA Summer League.