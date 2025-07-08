Sports
NBA Summer League Features Top NCAA Prospects and Former Stars
Las Vegas, NV – The NBA Summer League is set to start on Saturday, featuring an array of talent from last season’s NCAA tournament. This year, five players from teams that reached the Final Four will participate alongside four others from the East Regional Final.
The Summer League runs for 15 days. Auburn‘s Johni Broome will make his debut for the Philadelphia 76ers, and former Alabama standout Mark Sears, also a two-way contract player, aims to prove himself alongside fellow Auburn athlete Dylan Cardwell.
While many of the players are new to the pro circuit, some veterans like former Alabama guard Joshua Primo hope to return to the NBA after a challenging year. Primo is on the Chicago Bulls‘ roster for the NBA 2K26 Summer League, which runs from July 10-20.
This weekend marks the first games for teams participating in separate leagues. The California Classic in San Francisco includes the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, and San Antonio Spurs. In Salt Lake City, Broome’s debut is scheduled at 8 p.m. CDT against the Utah Jazz, with ESPN broadcasting the matchup.
Primo, who sustained an injury last season and faced legal issues, returns to the court after missing significant playing time. He averaged 5.8 points and 2.3 rebounds for the San Antonio Spurs in his rookie season.
In the California Classic, the Lakers announced their roster featuring Bronny James and Dalton Knecht. The roster includes rookies who have showcased potential in college, such as Augustas Marčiulionis and TY Johnson, both aiming for spots on an NBA team.
As the summer heats up, many players will strive to make lasting impressions during the NBA Summer League.
Recent Posts
- Newtowne Players Present ‘Freaky Friday’ at Three Notch Theatre
- Dave Hakstol Hired as Avalanche Assistant Coach for 2025-26 Season
- Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Brings Major Discounts for Fashion Lovers
- DAZN Enlists wTVision for New Virtual Set at FIFA Club World Cup 2025
- FIFA Opens Office at Trump Tower, Strengthening U.S. Ties
- Nicki Minaj Calls Out Jay-Z Over Tidal Payment Dispute
- Mary Lou Retton Arrested for DUI in West Virginia
- Thiago Silva Faces Chelsea in World Club Cup Semifinals
- Ryan Alpert Appointed Georgia Tech’s New Athletic Director
- Cole Swider Shines as Lakers Defeat Heat, Spurs and Warriors Impress Youth
- NBA Summer League Features Top NCAA Prospects and Former Stars
- Chelsea Faces Fluminense: João Pedro’s Emotional Reunion
- Severe Thunderstorms Sweep Through Greater Houston Area
- Lucid Air Grand Touring Sets New Electric Vehicle Record at 1,205 Kilometers
- Brooks Houck Found Guilty in Crystal Rogers Murder Case
- All-Star Player Undergoes Eye Surgery, Set for Mavs Training Camp
- Trump Announces 50% Tariff on Copper Imports
- Oneil Cruz Makes Record Throw in Pirates’ Loss to Mariners
- Jennifer Aniston Sparks Romance Rumors with Hypnotist Jim Curtis
- EPA Places 140 Employees on Leave After Climate Policy Dissent