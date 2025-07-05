NBA Summer League Features Former UNC Stars Starting July 5

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – The NBA Summer League begins on July 5, showcasing talent in Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, and California until July 20. The action kicks off this weekend with the California Classic and Salt Lake City Summer Leagues, followed by the main NBA 2K26 Summer League in Las Vegas, which will run for 10 days.

Several former University of North Carolina (UNC) basketball players are among the participants, all eager to make an impression on NBA teams. Players like Drake Powell, Dawson Garcia, RJ Davis, Armando Bacot, and others will aim for spots on professional rosters, with some returning for another Summer League season and others making their debuts.

The full list of former Tar Heels competing includes Powell, Garcia, Davis, Bacot, Pete Nance, Cormac Ryan, Kerwin Walton, Caleb Love, Justin McKoy, and Harrison Ingram. Fans can find schedules for each NBA team by visiting the league’s website.

Las Vegas will be buzzing when the NBA 2K26 Summer League starts on July 10, featuring players looking to breakthrough professionally. This league has a notable history, with past participants such as Jaylen Brown, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry, among others, who later became NBA stars.

The Tar Heels’ presence is significant in Las Vegas, as many players look to secure their spot on NBA rosters. Dawson Garcia will represent the Detroit Pistons, RJ Davis is signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, and Armando Bacot is suiting up for the Memphis Grizzlies. Others like Nance and Ryan will play for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Drake Powell stands out as the only former Tar Heel drafted this year, going 22nd overall to the Atlanta Hawks, though he will play with the Brooklyn Nets. Davis, who starred under coach Hubert Davis at UNC, quickly found a home with the Lakers despite not being drafted.

The teams will engage in 76 games over 11 days, with matches taking place at the Cox Pavilion and the Thomas & Mack Center. The excitement for NBA hopefuls is palpable, as they aim to showcase their skills in front of coaches and scouts.

In separate news, Javon Small, who recently played for West Virginia, is also set to make his professional debut in the Salt Lake City Summer League after being drafted by the Grizzlies. With games including key matchups against the Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz, Small believes in his competitive nature and hard work.

Armando Bacot, now a Grizzlies player, had a remarkable college career at UNC and aims to leverage this Summer League to join the NBA. He and others will face off as they strive to impress scouts and step up to the next level.