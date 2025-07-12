NBA2K26 Summer League Format and Rules Released

Las Vegas, Nevada — The NBA2K26 Summer League will feature all 30 NBA teams from July 10-20, 2025, with a total of 76 games scheduled over the 11-day event.

Each team is guaranteed to play at least five games, including four between July 10 and 17. Following the preliminary rounds, the top four teams will advance to the semifinals on July 19, with the championship game set for July 20.

The playoff teams and their seeds will be determined by the teams’ records in their first four games. If teams finish with the same record, tiebreakers will be applied in the following order: head-to-head matchup, point differential, total points scored, and ultimately a random draw if no resolution is found.

For the teams that do not make the playoffs, a consolation game will be played on either July 18 or 20.

The Summer League will enforce standard NBA rules, with some adjustments for the competition.

Teams will have 10 minutes for warm-ups before each game and play in four 10-minute periods, with overtime if necessary. Halftime will last eight minutes.

A team enters the penalty phase after its 10th team foul or its second foul in the last two minutes of a quarter. Players foul out after their 10th personal foul, except in semifinal and championship games where the limit is six.

Timeouts will be limited to two per half, with mandatory timeouts at specific points during each period.

Coaches can challenge calls related to personal fouls, out-of-bounds decisions, or goaltending violations, but not during the final moments of the game. Officials can utilize instant replay for altercations or fouls that may have been flagrant.

The structure for overtime consists of a two-minute initial period, after which a sudden-death format will come into play if a second period is needed. Each team receives a single timeout for overtime.

Notably, the NBA is incorporating an experimental rule regarding unsuccessful end-of-period “heaves,” which will affect how missed shots are recorded.

The NBA Replay Center will oversee all reviews and manage communication with the on-court officials during the games.

Fans can expect highlights, including player performances and team dynamics, as the NBA2K26 Summer League unfolds in Las Vegas.