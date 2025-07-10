Sports
NBA Summer League 2025 Kicks Off with High-Powered Matchups
Las Vegas, NV — The NBA 2K26 Summer League is set to begin on July 10, featuring exciting matchups as teams showcase their newest talents. The highly-anticipated event runs until July 20, culminating in a championship showdown.
Highlighted by fresh faces from the 2025 NBA Draft, including top picks Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper, the tournament promises thrilling competition as teams vie for the championship title. The Dallas Mavericks will face the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night in an 8 p.m. ET game broadcasted live on ESPN.
ESPN analysts Kevin Pelton and Jeremy Woo have identified several players to watch during the Summer League. Flagg, selected first overall, is expected to make significant impacts during his debut, while Harper, the second pick, aims to shine in his matchup against Flagg.
Other key players to watch include Jeremiah Fears, who will play for the New Orleans Pelicans against the Minnesota Timberwolves on July 10. Fears, who averaged 17.1 points per game in college, is a dynamic playmaker looking to solidify his place in the league.
With a packed schedule, teams will compete in a series of games before the top four advance to the playoffs. Semifinals are scheduled for July 19, and the championship game will take place on July 20.
Fans can expect thrilling performances as young stars like Edgecombe, who impressed in prior competitions, as well as Fears, Flagg, and Harper all take center stage. This year’s Summer League aims to offer entertaining basketball and highlight the future stars of the NBA.
