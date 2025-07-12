NBA Summer League Kicks Off in Las Vegas with Star-Studded Matchups

Las Vegas, NV — The much-anticipated NBA Summer League officially commenced on July 10, 2025, featuring a lineup of exciting games highlighted by the Dallas Mavericks’ first matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. This year’s Summer League will showcase many top 2025 draft picks, including No. 1 overall choice Cooper Flagg.

Over a span of 11 days, all 30 NBA teams will compete, aiming to prove themselves on the court. Each team is scheduled to play at least five games at the Thomas & Mack Center and UNLV’s Pavilion. The top four teams will advance to the semi-finals on July 19, with the championship game set to take place on July 20.

This year’s slate includes intriguing matchups, such as the highly anticipated game between Flagg and the San Antonio Spurs, who selected No. 2 pick Dylan Harper. Other notable games feature the Charlotte Hornets facing the Utah Jazz on July 11 and the Brooklyn Nets taking on the Washington Wizards on July 13.

The Summer League offer fans multiple viewing options. Games will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2, and NBA TV, and can also be streamed through ESPN+. Fans can also attend matches live at the Las Vegas venues.

Last year, the Miami Heat triumphed over the Memphis Grizzlies to claim the championship. After a season filled with anticipation, this event has stirred excitement as teams prepare to showcase their new talent.

The entire event promises thrilling basketball action as fans eagerly await to see which teams will emerge as front-runners. The first game featured the Mavericks and Lakers at 8 PM ET, igniting the Summer League fireworks.