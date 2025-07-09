NBA Summer League Kicks Off with Anticipated Matchup of Flagg and James

LAS VEGAS, July 10, 2025 — The NBA Summer League launched today in Las Vegas, promising 11 days filled with emerging talent from the league’s newest stars. Among the most anticipated matchups is the clash between Cooper Flagg‘s Dallas Mavericks and Bronny James‘ Los Angeles Lakers, set for 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

This year’s event will showcase several exciting rookie talents, with a focus on Flagg, the No. 1 overall pick in the recent draft, who many expect to make a significant impact right away. The NBA, known for its strategic scheduling, has filled the opening game slot with this high-profile duel, aiming to maximize views and create social media buzz.

Critics often claim that Bronny holds prominence due to his father, LeBron James. But the younger James is eager to carve out his own identity in the league. “I’m focused on playing my game and proving myself one step at a time,” Bronny stated in a pre-game interview.

The event has evolved over the years. Once held in the intimate Cox Pavilion, which provided a closer fan experience, many games have now moved to the Thomas & Mack Center due to increasing popularity and higher demand. This year’s summer league will host several intriguing matchups within the first few days, including notable games on Thursday featuring the New Orleans Pelicans against the Minnesota Timberwolves and the San Antonio Spurs against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Fans will be eager to see how draft prospects like Dylan Harper of the Spurs and VJ Edgecombe of the Sixers perform. With ticket prices soaring—averaging $201 for admission on Thursday—the excitement surrounding these young players reflects the NBA’s growing marketability. Resale value has spiked significantly, making these games among the most expensive in summer league history.

As teams vie for a championship, the stakes will get higher once the tournament format begins July 18, culminating in a final championship match July 20. The Kings and Blazers have led in summer league championships, but every team aims for the top.

With expectations high for this year’s summer league, all eyes will be on Las Vegas as teams battle it out for pride and recognition. Keep an eye on the court; this might be just the beginning for future NBA stars.