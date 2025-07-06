Sports
NBA Summer League Launches in Salt Lake City and California
SALT LAKE CITY, UT — The NBA Summer League kicked off on July 5, 2025, with teams competing at the Jon M. Huntsman Center. The event features four teams: the Philadelphia 76ers, Memphis Grizzlies, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Utah Jazz.
This year’s league follows the 2025 NBA Draft, where five players from the top-18 selections are expected to play in Salt Lake City. The games are set to air nationally, providing fans the chance to watch rising stars perform prior to the main season.
In the opening matchup, the Jazz faced off against the 76ers, showcasing top draft picks VJ Edgecombe and Ace Bailey. Utah’s team announcement on social media introduced its Summer League roster.
John Tonje, a second-round pick by the Jazz, will miss the game due to a right ankle sprain, along with two-way signee RJ Luis Jr. and Cam McGriff, both injured. The absence of Tonje is notable, as he averaged nearly 20 points last season at Wisconsin.
Fans can catch the action as more games are scheduled throughout the week, including coverage on ESPN and local radio. The Salt Lake City Summer League serves as a prelude to the larger Las Vegas Summer League, which starts on July 10, showcasing all 30 teams.
“The Summer League is key for players to develop and get exposure,” said Jazz head coach. “We’re excited about what our young talent can show this summer.”
