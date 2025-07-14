NBA2K26 Summer League Set for Exciting Action in Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NV – The NBA2K26 Summer League is kicking off its 20th edition from July 10-20, 2025, with all 30 NBA teams participating in this highly anticipated event. The Summer League will feature a total of 76 games over 11 days, ensuring that each team plays at least five games in the competition.

From July 10 to 17, teams will engage in four games to determine which squads advance to the playoffs. The top four teams based on their records from these games will head to the semifinals on July 19, with the winners battling it out for the championship title on July 20.

Each of the 26 teams that do not make the top four will still have the chance to play a fifth game on either July 18 or July 20.

In case of ties between teams, specific criteria will be used. If two teams are tied, the first tiebreaker will be their head-to-head record. If they are still tied, point differential and total points scored will be considered, with a random drawing as a last resort. For ties involving more than two teams, point differential takes precedence, followed by total points scored and then a random drawing.

The format of the games features four 10-minute quarters and an eight-minute halftime break. Teams will have 10 minutes for warm-ups before each game, and they are allowed two timeouts per half. During overtime, which starts with a two-minute period, teams have one additional timeout.

The game will also include a Coach’s Challenge, allowing teams to request instant replay reviews for specific calls. On-court officials can initiate instant replays in certain situations, ensuring fair play.

Notably, the Summer League has been a platform for numerous future NBA stars. Over the years, 15 players selected first overall in the NBA Draft have participated, including icons like Kevin Durant and Zion Williamson. The 2025 Summer League is expected to continue this tradition of showcasing emerging talent.

As the excitement builds for this year’s event, fans can look forward to thrilling basketball action and the opportunity to see the next generation of players shine on the court.