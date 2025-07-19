NBA Summer League and WNBA All-Star Game Highlight Basketball Weekend

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — The NBA 2K26 Summer League semifinals kick off today, featuring matchups that could determine the championship contenders.

Today’s games include the Sacramento Kings against the Toronto Raptors at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the Charlotte Hornets facing the Oklahoma City Thunder at 6 p.m. ET, both streamed on ESPN. Each team hopes to secure a place in Sunday’s title game.

Leading up to the semifinals, July 19 showcased impressive performances from several players, including standout guard Yuki Kawamura. In a consolation game, the Chicago Bulls defeated the Utah Jazz 105-92, showcasing the skill of players eager to make their mark ahead of the upcoming 2025-26 NBA season.

The Bulls’ third-year guard, known for his height of just 5-foot-8, delivered a strong performance with 20 points and 10 assists. His shooting was key in leading the Bulls past Jazz player Cody Williams, who scored 26 points.

In another matchup, the Philadelphia 76ers edged out the Brooklyn Nets 87-83, with Judah Mintz scoring 20 points to help erase a double-digit deficit, concluding the Las Vegas leg of their summer with a record of 3-2.

Meanwhile, the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will take place tonight at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Team Clark will face Team Collier at 8:30 p.m. ET, promising an exciting showcase of the best talent in women’s basketball.

Earlier in the league, the New York Liberty’s Natasha Cloud defeated Seattle’s Erica Wheeler in the Kia Skills Challenge, while Sabrina Ionescu won the STARRY® 3-Point Contest, further establishing her as a dominant force in the league.

In high school basketball news, the Nike Peach Jam Playoffs are also underway in North Augusta, South Carolina, featuring top prospects vying for national recognition.

The basketball community is buzzing this weekend, with both leagues providing thrilling basketball action for fans.