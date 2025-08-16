NBA Supports New Betting Limits Amid Federal Investigation

NEW YORK, NY — With three players under federal investigation for gambling-related offenses, the NBA and its players’ association announced this week their support for stricter limits on certain types of bets. This decision aims to protect the integrity of the game and reduce athlete harassment from gamblers.

An NBA spokesperson emphasized the league’s commitment to integrity, stating, “Protecting the integrity of our game is paramount, and we believe reasonable limitations on certain prop bets should be given due consideration.” The statement highlighted the need to balance risk reduction for manipulation while allowing fans to make legal bets.

The investigation into player conduct follows the April 2024 banning of former player Jontay Porter. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver found that Porter manipulated his performance in two games tied to bets on his statistics. In July, Porter pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy charges, acknowledging he stepped back during games to help associates who wagered against him.

As a response, the NBA urged partner sportsbooks to stop offering prop bets on players on two-way contracts, including Porter. Now, the league is considering further restrictions on prop bets.

Porter’s case is part of a broader inquiry involving two other players, neither of whom has faced charges. The National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) views Porter’s actions as an isolated incident. However, they express concern over the negative attention players face from dissatisfied bettors.

“Players are concerned that prop bets have become an increasingly alarming source of player harassment, both online and in person,” an NBPA spokesperson stated. “If tighter regulations can help minimize that abuse, then we support taking a closer look at them.”

In response to similar concerns, two states have already taken action. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has called for a ban on so-called microbets, wagers on specific in-game events, due to an MLB investigation into suspicious betting activity involving two Guardians pitchers. Meanwhile, New Jersey Assembly member Dan Hutchison proposed a bill to eliminate such prop bets from sportsbooks in that state.

“I just think it’s going too far,” Hutchison remarked. “We’re going to corrupt our youth as well as corrupt the integrity of the sport.”

The NBA continues facing challenges related to gambling, marking an ongoing concern for the league.