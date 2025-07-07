Sports
NBA Teams Agree on Major Trade Deal Involving Several Star Players
Los Angeles, CA — The Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat, and Utah Jazz have finalized a three-team trade deal, confirmed by sources to ESPN’s Shams Charania. The deal sends guard Norman Powell to Miami, while forward John Collins joins the Clippers. In a noteworthy return, the Jazz acquire Kevin Love, Kyle Anderson, and a second-round pick in 2027.
Norman Powell, 32, had a standout season with the Clippers, averaging a career-high 21.8 points and maintaining a shooting percentage of 42% from beyond the arc. His performance made him a highly sought candidate for trade as free agency rolls on.
John Collins, 27, spent the last two seasons with the Jazz, where he averaged 19 points and six rebounds in 40 games last season. His trade marks a significant shift for the Jazz as they begin to reshape their roster.
On the other side, Kevin Love, a five-time All-Star, averaged 5.3 points and 4.1 rebounds last season with the Miami Heat. At 34 years old, there are speculations he may be bought out to join a contending team. Kyle Anderson, 31, averaged 5.9 points before his departure, and was acquired by Miami last season in a previous trade with the Timberwolves.
This transaction comes as the NBA’s trade market heats up amidst free agency activities, with teams making swift moves to refine their rosters. With the Clippers continuing their pursuit of playoff success through new acquisitions, this trade bolsters their chances with Collins joining notable players like Kawhi Leonard and James Harden.
The deal, which involves three franchises, is one of several significant moves as teams prepare for the upcoming season. The implications of this trade will shape the competitive landscape of the Western Conference as the teams adjust to their new lineups.
