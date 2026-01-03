NBA Teams Face Tough January Schedules as the New Year Begins

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — As January rolls in, NBA teams prepare for what promises to be an action-packed month. With a total of 235 games scheduled, January is crucial for teams to solidify their playoff strategies and make key roster decisions ahead of the trade deadline on February 5.

Among the teams with the easiest schedules are the Orlando Magic and the Denver Nuggets. Both teams will benefit from less challenging opponents as they aim to build momentum moving into the new year.

“This month can define a team’s season,” said John Schuhmann, basketball analyst with over 20 years of experience. “With the trade deadline approaching, teams need to evaluate their strengths and weaknesses quickly.”

As of December 31, teams have shown varied performances. The Oklahoma City Thunder appear more vulnerable, and the San Antonio Spurs are gaining traction, proving themselves contenders. Statistically, six teams are posting top results on both ends of the floor, including the Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Sacramento Kings face the toughest challenge, with a cumulative opponent winning percentage of .555, while the Detroit Pistons have one of the East’s easier schedules. Scheduling dynamics, such as back-to-back games, could also factor into team performances throughout January.

“Expect adjustments,” Schuhmann added, “especially as players take on new roles following injuries, like the absence of Austin Reaves for the Lakers.”

The Lakers, who have struggled lately, face an uphill battle in their upcoming games. As they prepare to meet the Kings, head coach JJ Redick emphasized the need for “recalibration and reconnection” among team members to enhance their coordination on the court.

As players reflect on their recent performances, the deadline to tweak team rosters approaches. This January, NBA teams will leave no stones unturned in their quest for success.