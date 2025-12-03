NBA Teams Face Tough December Schedules, Kings Set for Road Trip

NEW YORK, NY — The NBA has released the December schedules for all teams, revealing varying levels of difficulty. The Houston Rockets, led by Alperen Sengun, have the easiest schedule this month, while the Orlando Magic face one of the toughest. In the Eastern Conference, nine teams currently hold winning records, contributing to a tightly contested playoff picture.

As of December 3, the Toronto Raptors sit in third place, a position only two games removed from the ninth-place Philadelphia 76ers. This close margin highlights the significance of games this month, particularly for the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are struggling at 12-9 and have begun to face questioning about their earlier Finals aspirations.

December presents a unique scenario for NBA teams, with many playing five games over just seven days. Notably, from December 8 to 16, the league features only 34 games, granting teams a much-needed break for practice and recovery.

The strength of schedule varies widely across the league. The LA Clippers hold the toughest schedule with a cumulative opponent winning percentage of .609. Following them are the Utah Jazz and Atlanta Hawks, both also facing challenging matchups this month. On the opposite end, the Rockets retain the least challenging month, facing competitors with a collective winning percentage of .405.

For the Kings, a crucial road trip begins Wednesday night against the Rockets. The Kings can expect a tough battle as they try to navigate matchups against teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves, which they’ve struggled against this season, going 1-2 in both matchups.

Tonight’s NBA lineup includes nine games, all set to tip off between 7 and 8:30 p.m. ET, offering fans a compact viewing experience filled with high-stakes action.