NBA Trade Deadline Approaches: Anfernee Simons on the Move?

BOSTON, MA — With the NBA trade deadline approaching, Anfernee Simons of the Boston Celtics finds himself at the center of trade discussions. Teams are eager to improve their rosters, and Simons, with a $27.7 million expiring contract, is a valuable asset.

Simons joined the Celtics following a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers and has been a key player, averaging 13.9 points, 2.7 assists, and 2.3 rebounds per game. His scoring ability has drawn the attention of many franchises looking to bolster their lineups.

Celtics general manager Brad Stevens has received numerous trade suggestions involving Simons. The Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls have been considered potential trade partners, but discussions have yet to materialize, largely due to financial complexities.

“Sometimes the best deals are the ones you don’t make,” said a Celtics insider. Simons’ role as a bench scorer is seen as valuable, but his future with the team remains uncertain as the Celtics navigate the trade market.

Rumors suggest that teams like the Milwaukee Bucks are monitoring Simons, seeing him as an explosive scoring option. However, the Celtics have been hesitant to include a future first-round pick in any trade scenarios.

As the deadline draws near, the team must weigh the potential of keeping Simons against the financial implications of his contract. With Jayson Tatum likely missing the season due to injury, the Celtics may explore every avenue to remain competitive.

“At the end of the day, I want to win,” Simons remarked, echoing the sentiments of players seeking to contribute to their teams’ success.

The next few weeks will be crucial for the Celtics as they decide the best course of action for Simons and their playoff aspirations.