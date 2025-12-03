Sports
NBA Trade Deadline Approaches: Anfernee Simons on the Move?
BOSTON, MA — With the NBA trade deadline approaching, Anfernee Simons of the Boston Celtics finds himself at the center of trade discussions. Teams are eager to improve their rosters, and Simons, with a $27.7 million expiring contract, is a valuable asset.
Simons joined the Celtics following a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers and has been a key player, averaging 13.9 points, 2.7 assists, and 2.3 rebounds per game. His scoring ability has drawn the attention of many franchises looking to bolster their lineups.
Celtics general manager Brad Stevens has received numerous trade suggestions involving Simons. The Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls have been considered potential trade partners, but discussions have yet to materialize, largely due to financial complexities.
“Sometimes the best deals are the ones you don’t make,” said a Celtics insider. Simons’ role as a bench scorer is seen as valuable, but his future with the team remains uncertain as the Celtics navigate the trade market.
Rumors suggest that teams like the Milwaukee Bucks are monitoring Simons, seeing him as an explosive scoring option. However, the Celtics have been hesitant to include a future first-round pick in any trade scenarios.
As the deadline draws near, the team must weigh the potential of keeping Simons against the financial implications of his contract. With Jayson Tatum likely missing the season due to injury, the Celtics may explore every avenue to remain competitive.
“At the end of the day, I want to win,” Simons remarked, echoing the sentiments of players seeking to contribute to their teams’ success.
The next few weeks will be crucial for the Celtics as they decide the best course of action for Simons and their playoff aspirations.
Recent Posts
- Disney+ Expands Focus on UK Comedy Programming, Says Eric Schrier
- US-Russia Talks on Ukraine Fail to Yield Peace Deal Despite Optimism
- Sydney Sweeney Dazzles in Old Hollywood Glam at ‘The Housemaid’ Screening
- Owen Cooper Shares His Favorite Films and Shows of 2025
- Atalanta Faces Genoa in Coppa Italia Knockout Match Today
- Atalanta Faces Genoa in Coppa Italia Clash
- Capricor Announces Major Advances in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment
- David Letterman Welcomes New Guests for Season 6 of Netflix Talk Show
- Texas Launches ‘Operation Safe Holidays’ Amid Security Concerns
- Roma’s Italian Bistro Anticipated Opening By Year-End Pending Final Inspection
- Texans Waive Veteran Guard Laken Tomlinson After Inactive Streak
- Severe Weather Alerts Nationwide as Snow and Winds Impact Travel Plans
- Trump Administration Threatens SNAP Fund Cuts to Democratic States
- Influential TV Writer Stephen Downing Passes Away at 87
- Jeffco Public Schools Faces Potential Layoffs Amid $60 Million Deficit
- Arizona State Football Gears Up for National Signing Day on December 3
- Bethenny Frankel Appears on Popular Podcast ‘Call Her Daddy’
- Mary Robichaux Wins Roswell Mayoral Race Against Kurt Wilson
- Rachel Sennott Embraces Change After Saturn Return and Big Success
- Denver Could See Graduation Ceremonies Return to Red Rocks