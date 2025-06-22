NBA Trade Rumors Heat Up Ahead of Finals Game 7

PHOENIX, Arizona — NBA trade talks are heating up as the league prepares for Game 7 of the NBA Finals, with Kevin Durant‘s potential move looming large. As teams look to reshape their rosters, Durant is at the center of trade speculation, but action is unlikely until after the finals conclude on Monday.

Kevin Durant, who reportedly wants to play for the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, or Miami Heat, is the top name on the trade market this offseason. Zach Lowe from ESPN highlighted that discussions about multi-team trades involving Jrue Holiday are gaining traction. Holiday, who was pivotal in Boston’s recent championship run, could be included in a larger deal.

“The focus, for me, is on Jrue Holiday,” Lowe said. “There have been discussions about three-team trades where Jrue Holiday is moved somewhere.” The Celtics acquired Holiday in a major trade last summer involving Damian Lillard, making it possible for Holiday to be on the move again.

Durant holds significant leverage with one year left on his contract, valued at $54.7 million. His decision to limit his potential destinations could be impacting his trade value. “His trade value is depressed because he’s limiting his market,” said Lowe. “He’s made it clear he wants agency on where he finishes his career.”

The Phoenix Suns, who currently hold Durant, are seeking high-value offers. The Spurs are reportedly hesitant to meet the Suns’ asking price, while the Rockets are waiting for the market to shift in their favor. The Heat are interested but unwilling to include 21-year-old center Kel'el Ware in any deal.

Other teams are also trying to gauge the situation. The Toronto Raptors, while not on Durant’s preferred list, remain keen to make a strong offer. They have past success in trading for a superstar, having acquired Kawhi Leonard in 2018.

“The Raptors are looking to build a team that can make a deep playoff run,” a source shared, emphasizing their determination not to be used as leverage in talks. Meanwhile, the Wizards, armed with the sixth and 18th picks in the draft, are looking to trade up for a point guard, reflecting the league’s fast-paced dynamics ahead of the summer.

As these trade discussions unfold, attention turns to the future of Kevin Durant and whether he will remain with the Suns or find a new home through a blockbuster deal.