Sports
NBA 2K26 Unveils Latest Player Ratings Ahead of Exciting Season
LOS ANGELES, CA — With the release of NBA 2K26 approaching, fans are buzzing over the latest player ratings announced on Wednesday. The game unveiled the ratings for players ranked 20th to 11th, giving insight into those who just missed the top 10. Central figures from last season’s Eastern Conference playoffs featured prominently.
Tyrese Haliburton‘s Indiana Pacers became the talk of the basketball world after defeating the Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and New York Knicks, reaching the NBA Finals. Unfortunately, Haliburton, who is rated at 93 overall alongside Donovan Mitchell and Jalen Brunson, will be sidelined this season as he recovers from a torn Achilles injury sustained in the Finals.
Joel Embiid, the Philadelphia 76ers center and 2022-23 MVP, aims to bounce back this season. Injuries limited him to 39 games last season, contributing to the 76ers missing the playoffs. Coach Nick Nurse remarked that “all news is positive” regarding Embiid’s recovery, but noted that the main goal is for him to be healthy. The virtual version of Embiid will again pose a challenge in NBA 2K.
In other developments, Dallas Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving is rated 90 overall, while James Harden of the Los Angeles Clippers has an 89 rating. Despite a drop in overall scoring, Harden is adjusting to a facilitating role, averaging 22.8 points and 8.7 assists last season. He aims to reclaim his status among the NBA’s top guards.
Oklahoma City Thunder‘s Jalen Williams also earned recognition in the top ratings, helping the team to a championship last season. Meanwhile, fans eagerly await the ratings for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the reigning league MVP. The anticipation for NBA 2K26 is palpable as the season approaches.
