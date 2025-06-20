NBA Veteran’s Journey: Heart Transplant and Family Resilience

CARMEL, Indiana — Seven months after a heart transplant saved his life, former NBA player Scot Pollard found himself back in a hospital, but this time, the visit was for his son. Ozzy Pollard, a senior tight end in high school, needed surgery to repair his injured ACL and meniscus.

Scot, a retired NBA veteran renowned for his vibrant personality and hard work on the court, faced his own health struggles. At 48, he was in end-stage heart failure after battling genetic heart disease for years. He reflected on life during this challenging time, saying, ‘If this is it, I’m going to be OK, but if it’s not, I’ve got a lot to do.’

In 2024, Scot received a new heart after being placed on multiple transplant lists. Organ donation operates anonymously, with neither the donor’s family nor the recipient exchanging information unless initiated by the transplant patient. After five months of reflection, Scot wrote a heartfelt letter to the family of his donor, expressing gratitude for their loved one’s gift of life.

‘Your loved one’s heart is going to be loved and cared for and will give love back,’ he wrote. He began advocating for organ donation in hopes of inspiring others to become donors.

On February 16, 2024, as Scot awaited surgery at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, his health continued to worsen. Cardiologist Dr. Jonathan Menachem observed, ‘Seeing someone lay down and getting so short of breath that quick is concerning.’ Scot was admitted to intensive care as doctors initiated an emergency search for a transplant.

Despite the uncertainty and fear, Scot’s resolve remained strong. He yearned for a second chance to be present for his children. His father’s passing from heart disease haunted him, likely influencing his own health struggles. ‘How dare I think about doing the same thing to my kids?’ Scot pondered, seeking to turn the despair into motivation.

Following a series of intense moments, including multiple near-matches for a donor heart that turned out not viable, hope arrived when Scot learned of a suitable donor. The day of the surgery brought mixed emotions as he bid farewell to his family, fearing what might come next.

At 1:08 p.m., Scot’s old heart was removed, marking a significant moment in his battle. ‘There’s no heart in there,’ Dr. Ashish Shah noted as the team prepared for the transplant. In just 13 minutes, Scot’s new heart was successfully implanted, giving him renewed life.

Months later, celebrating his son’s senior night at a high school football game, Scot felt a sense of freedom and gratitude. ‘It’s like I have my dad back from when I was younger,’ Ozzy shared with joy.

In a touching turn of events, Scot received a response from his donor’s family. They expressed their gratitude for Scot’s caring words about Casey Angell, his donor, who had passed away in early 2024 due to health issues. ‘Thank you for caring for that big heart of his,’ they wrote.

Scot’s journey, marked by heartache and resilience, not only transformed his life but also connected two families in extraordinary ways. On Memorial Day weekend 2025, Scot served as the grand marshal of the Indy 500 Festival Parade, embodying hope and gratitude while honoring Casey’s legacy.