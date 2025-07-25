NBA YoungBoy’s Comment Sparks Controversy Amid Marriage to Jazlyn Michelle

Los Angeles, CA – NBA YoungBoy, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, is causing a stir on social media after leaving a seemingly flirty comment on fellow rapper Lay Bankz‘s Instagram post. On July 14, 2025, YoungBoy wrote “Mine??” under one of Lay’s photos, igniting a flurry of reactions.

YoungBoy’s comment raised eyebrows, especially given that he is married to Jazlyn Michelle. The couple began dating in 2020, got engaged in 2022, and tied the knot in January 2023. They share two children and maintain a relatively private relationship, although Jazlyn has made appearances in some of YoungBoy’s music videos.

Social media users were quick to respond to YoungBoy’s comment. One user humorously remarked, “He’s the most single married man I’ve ever seen,” while another noted, “If his wife’s not tripping, why should we?” Others expressed concern for Lay Bankz, cautioning her with comments that referenced YoungBoy’s reputation for relationship drama.

Criticism around YoungBoy isn’t new. With a total of ten children from eight different women, his personal life often draws speculation and debate. Despite the scrutiny, it appears YoungBoy is unfazed by the attention. A user quipped, “NBA stands for ‘Not Being Appropriate’ now huh?” commenting on the rapper’s boldness.

As of now, Lay Bankz has not publicly responded to YoungBoy’s comment, leaving fans to speculate about any potential implications. The response from Jazlyn Michelle, YoungBoy’s wife, also remains unknown. The incident underscores the continuing intrigue surrounding YoungBoy’s life and relationships, particularly given his recent marriage.

YoungBoy’s latest music, including his long-awaited album “Make America Slime Again,” is set to release on July 25, 2025. The album features 30 tracks, marking it as one of the longest of his career. Meanwhile, he is also preparing for his first headlining tour, which begins in September.