Entertainment
NBC to Air Special Celebrating Final Downton Abbey Film
LOS ANGELES, CA — NBC is set to air a special titled “Downton Abbey Celebrates The Grand Finale” on Sept. 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The program celebrates the upcoming theatrical release of the third and final film in the “Downton Abbey” franchise, which hits theaters on Sept. 12.
The one-hour special will include heartwarming conversations with the cast, who will gather at the Savoy Hotel in London. Viewers will hear never-before-told stories and reflections from the show’s 15-year history.
Among the cast members participating are Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Raquel Cassidy, and Michelle Dockery, along with several others. Production designer Donal Woods, costume designer Anna Mary Scott Robbins, and composer John Lunn will also join in the conversations.
In addition to cast interviews, the special will showcase an exclusive sneak preview scene from “Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale.” Starting Sept. 1, audiences can catch up on all six seasons of “Downton Abbey” and the first two films on Peacock.
“Downton Abbey Celebrates The Grand Finale” is produced by UTAS UK Productions and features Carnival Films, with Focus Features and Universal Pictures International distributing it. NBC has recently focused on a series of primetime specials leading up to Universal film releases, including an upcoming special for “Wicked: For Good” featuring stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.
The celebration will give fans a chance to revisit the rich legacy of “Downton Abbey” as excitement builds for the film’s release, marking what might be the last chapter for the beloved series.
