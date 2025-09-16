NBC Re-airs Opry 100 Celebration with Top Country Stars

Nashville, TN — NBC is re-airing its special “Opry 100: A Live Celebration” tonight, featuring performances from top country music stars. The event initially aired in March 2025 to commemorate the Grand Ole Opry’s 100th anniversary.

The three-hour celebration starts at 8 p.m. ET and will conclude at 11 p.m. ET. Fans can expect a night filled with music from various artists, including Bill Anderson, Barbara Mandrell, Clint Black, Jamey Johnson, Marty Stuart, Sara Evans, Steven Curtis Chapman, and Terri Clark.

Hosted by former “Voice” coach Blake Shelton, the concert is set to showcase the essence of country music, regarded as the genre’s biggest stage. Viewers who missed the initial broadcast have a chance to enjoy the thrilling performances live this evening.

In addition to the concert, Reba McEntire will perform on September 14, 2025, at the Emmys, celebrating the 40th anniversary of the classic sitcom “Golden Girls“. McEntire will sing the show’s iconic theme song, “Thank You For Being a Friend,” alongside Little Big Town members Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman.

The 77th Annual Emmys will broadcast on CBS starting at 7 p.m. ET, with a marathon of “Golden Girls” episodes airing beforehand. Following the Emmys, McEntire will return to NBC with a re-airing of the country music celebration from March. She will also join for the premiere of season 28 of “The Voice” on September 22, 2025.