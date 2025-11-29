2025 NCAA FCS Playoff Bracket Selection Announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Football Championship Committee announced the 24 teams competing in the 2025 NCAA FCS playoffs on Sunday, Nov. 23. The playoffs will begin on Saturday, Nov. 29, and culminate with the championship game on Jan. 5, 2026, in Nashville, Tennessee.

North Dakota State (12-0) earned the top seed, looking to defend its title after winning the championship in 2024. This marks the Bison’s 16th consecutive appearance in the playoffs. Montana State (10-2) follows as the second seed, while Montana (11-1) secured the third spot.

For the first time, the Ivy League will send a team to the playoffs, with Yale (8-2) making its debut. The selection committee allocated 11 automatic bids and 13 at-large bids across the field. The top eight teams received byes for the first round.

“The excitement around this year’s championship is palpable,” tournament director said. “The competition level is high.”

The first-round matchups include games such as Central Connecticut State facing Rhode Island and Harvard taking on Villanova. The playoffs are structured to favor geographic proximity, reducing travel for teams where possible.

At FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, teams will vie for the prestigious title, with the championship game airing on ESPN. The last time Tennessee hosted the championship was in 2009, making this a historic return for the event.

Fans can follow all playoff action and updates through the NCAA’s official channels. As the first round approaches, anticipation builds for thrilling matchups and the quest for the championship.