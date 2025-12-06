NCAA D2 Football Playoffs Quarterfinals Set for December 6

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — The NCAA Division II football playoffs continue on December 6 with exciting quarterfinal matchups. After narrowing down from 32 teams, only eight remain as they vie for a spot in the national championship game.

This year’s playoffs have been marked by unpredictability, promising more thrilling action in the quarterfinals. Top-seeded teams, such as Albany State and Newberry, face off in one of the highly anticipated games. Another notable matchup features a close contest between UT Permian Basin and Harding.

Kickoff for the quarterfinals is scheduled for 12 PM ET/11 AM CT. Fans can catch live updates on scores here, but must tune into ESPN+ to watch the games.

As the playoff action heats up, fans eagerly await the scores from the current matchups. In earlier rounds, teams have displayed notable performances, such as Kutztown, which is currently ahead against Frostburg State. Albany State also made an early mark in their game, taking a 7-0 lead.

The excitement builds as Ferris State competes against Minnesota State, both looking to cement their place in the semifinals. Ferris State is aiming to continue its undefeated season, having recently defeated Ashland 56-24. Minnesota State comes in after a close 35-27 win over UIndy. Their match kicks off at 1 PM ET/12 PM CT.

With the playoffs in full swing, fans are encouraged to stay tuned for live updates and score changes as this thrilling postseason unfolds.