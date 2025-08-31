NCAA Grants Eligibility to South Carolina’s Rahsul Faison for 2025 Season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – The South Carolina Gamecocks received significant news Monday as running back Rahsul Faison was ruled eligible to play in the 2025 season by the NCAA.

Faison, a seventh-year transfer from Utah State, had been waiting for clearance since signing with South Carolina in January. The NCAA’s decision enables Faison to join the Gamecocks as they prepare for the upcoming season opener this Sunday against Virginia Tech.

“He has been patiently waiting for this decision, and we share in his excitement to have one more year of eligibility and be a member of our football team this year,” South Carolina athletic director Jeremiah Donati noted in a post on X.

Faison, who earned second-team All-Mountain West honors in 2024, garnered attention last season with 1,109 rushing yards and eight touchdowns at Utah State. He averaged 92.4 rushing yards per game, achieving five games with over 100 yards.

The 6-foot, 218-pound running back has shown exceptional skill, forced 98 missed tackles during his tenure with the Aggies, and is ranked as the No. 5 running back in ESPN’s transfer portal top 100.

He previously played two seasons at Snow College and took online courses, opting for a transfer route in efforts to gain an extra year of eligibility. The waiver stemmed from the NCAA’s changes that provided opportunities for former junior college players like Faison, allowing him to streamline his eligibility after navigating a complicated college career.

As the Gamecocks prepare for their matchup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the addition of Faison is seen as crucial to strengthen their offense, especially in light of the need to replace All-SEC running back Raheim Sanders.

The Gamecocks and Hokies are set to kick off at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN, marking a pivotal start to the season for South Carolina.