NCAA Grants Rahsul Faison Another Year to Boost Gamecocks Offense

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Gamecocks received good news as the NCAA has granted running back Rahsul Faison an additional year of eligibility. Faison, a seventh-year player from Utah State, can compete this season after a lengthy evaluation process.

The announcement came Monday, just days before the Gamecocks’ season opener against Virginia Tech. Faison expressed excitement about being part of the team after waiting months for the NCAA’s decision. In a post on X, South Carolina athletic director Jeremiah Donati praised the NCAA for their ruling, emphasizing the joy of having Faison join the team this season.

Faison, who transferred from Utah State, had a standout 2024 season, rushing for 1,109 yards and eight touchdowns, earning second-team All-Mountain West honors. He was fourth in the conference in rushing yards per game with an average of 92.4.

The 6-foot, 218-pound running back is expected to significantly impact the Gamecocks’ offense, especially as the team looks to fill the void left by All-SEC running back Raheim Sanders.

Before his time at Utah State, Faison’s college career had many twists. He greyshirted at Marshall University in 2019, attended Lackawanna College online in 2020, and spent two years at Snow College but did not play in 2021. Despite these challenges, he tallied impressive numbers overall with 1,845 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns during his two seasons at Utah State.

The preseason No. 13 Gamecocks are set to open their season against Virginia Tech on August 31 at 3 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The game will be televised on ESPN, and Faison’s readiness to play is seen as a significant advantage for the team’s depth in the backfield.