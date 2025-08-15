NCAA Issues Severe Penalties to Michigan Football for Scouting Violations

Indianapolis, IN — The NCAA‘s Committee on Infractions ruled on the University of Michigan‘s advanced scouting case, resulting in fines that could surpass $30 million. The Wolverines recently avoided harsher penalties, such as a postseason ban or vacating victories.

Head coach Sherrone Moore received a two-game suspension for the upcoming season and an additional game suspension for the first game of the 2026 season. Moore’s two-game suspension is set after the team’s game against Oklahoma on September 6, 2025.

The NCAA’s decision also introduced an eight-year show-cause penalty for Connor Stalions, who was found to be the mastermind behind the advanced scouting operation, as well as a 10-year show-cause for former head coach Jim Harbaugh, now in the NFL. The ruling implies significant difficulties for Stalions and Harbaugh in finding future employment in college football.

The penalties include a $50,000 initial fine, 10 percent of Michigan’s football budget, and a loss of postseason revenue sharing for the upcoming two seasons, which adds up to an estimated total exceeding $30 million.

“Stalions orchestrated an advanced scouting operation designed to interpret opponent’s signals,” the NCAA concluded. This involved multiple instances of off-campus scouting, where individuals filmed opponents and shared footage with Stalions.

Along with Stalions and Harbaugh, former assistant coach Dennard Robinson received a three-year show-cause for his involvement in recruiting violations. The NCAA classified six charges against Michigan as Level 1 violations, the most serious classification.

Michigan has expressed concerns about the legal process and the fairness of the allegations in a 137-page document. “The allegations contain numerous unsupported infractions,” the school claimed.

The NCAA’s ruling marks a significant turning point for the organization, indicating a possible shift away from postseason bans as a primary enforcement measure.

Moore will be unable to coach his team during practice leading up to the 2026 season opener in Frankfurt, Germany, as part of the penalties announced. Michigan’s 2025 season kicks off against New Mexico.