NCAA Set to Announce Findings in Michigan Sign-Stealing Scandal

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The NCAA is expected to publicly announce its findings and punishments regarding an alleged sign-stealing scheme involving the Michigan Wolverines on Friday. The announcement will conclude a lengthy investigation that started nearly two years ago.

Sources confirmed to ESPN that the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions (COI) will hold a news conference early Friday afternoon to detail the case surrounding former recruiting staffer Connor Stalions, who allegedly coordinated efforts to illegally film opposing teams’ signals from 2021 through the middle of the 2023 season.

The NCAA charged Michigan with 11 violations, six of which are classified as Level I, the most severe. It was reported that Stalions purchased tickets to games at multiple Big Ten schools to facilitate this activity. Michigan coach Sherrone Moore could be suspended for at least two games this season for deleting text messages concerning Stalions, which contained no indication of knowledge of the alleged infractions.

Michigan’s athletic director, Warde Manuel, stated he has not discussed any potential postseason bans with the NCAA. He expressed confidence that the university’s national championship win in 2023 was achieved fairly. Manuel said, “When we won the championship, [NCAA President] Charlie Baker said they won it fair and square,” which reassured him about the legitimacy of their victory.

In a response to the NCAA’s notice of allegations, the university accused the governing body of “grossly overreaching” and claimed that Stalions’ actions did not give the Wolverines an unfair advantage. The NCAA’s final decision will be crucial for the program, which is already on probation due to past infractions.

Allegations reveal that Stalions arranged for at least 13 opponents to be scouted improperly, with some teams reportedly observed multiple times. The scandal gained widespread attention after Stalions resigned from the program in November 2023, with his actions leading to extensive media coverage.

The NCAA ruling is poised to detail the consequences for Stalions, Harbaugh, and the university. While vacated wins or postseason bans have been used in similar past cases, experts believe that Michigan may avoid the most severe penalties, focusing instead on fines and coaching restrictions.

As Michigan prepares for its season opener against Oklahoma, scheduled for August 30, the outcome of the NCAA’s findings could directly impact the program’s future and recruitment efforts.