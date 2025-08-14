NCAA Set to Release Findings on Michigan’s Sign-Stealing Scandal

ANN ARBOR, Michigan — The NCAA is expected to announce its findings and punishments on Friday regarding an alleged sign-stealing scheme by Michigan football staff. The decision follows a 22-month investigation centered on former staffer Connor Stalions, sources confirmed.

The Committee on Infractions (COI) will recommend punishments based on the investigation. Michigan is facing 11 violations, including six classified as Level I, indicating serious infractions. Previous penalties from the NCAA have varied from fines and scholarship reductions to win vacating and postseason bans.

Michigan’s athletic director, Warde Manuel, stated he has not discussed a potential postseason ban with the NCAA. ‘Charlie Baker, when we won the championship, said they won it fair and square,’ he noted, expressing confidence in the integrity of the team’s past achievements.

In January, Michigan accused the NCAA of overreaching, stating that evidence was lacking in many of the charges. The university argued that Stalions only attended one of the 52 games he allegedly scouted, while others were attended by non-staff, which doesn’t violate NCAA rules.

Michigan suspended coach Sherrone Moore for two games due to allegations of deleting text messages related to Stalions. This suspension will affect upcoming games against Central Michigan and Nebraska, while allowing him to coach against his alma mater.

The sign-stealing scandal became public in October 2023 when the Big Ten launched an investigation. Allegations claim Stalions directed associates to film opposing teams from the sidelines, a violation of NCAA rules on advanced scouting.

The NCAA’s findings are anticipated to influence Michigan football’s upcoming season as fans await the resolution of this significant scandal.