NCIS: Origins to Honor David McCallum with Young Ducky Episode

LOS ANGELES, CA — The upcoming second season of “NCIS: Origins” is set to feature a special tribute episode honoring the late David McCallum, who played Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard on the long-running series “NCIS.” The episode will see Adam Campbell reprise his guest role as the younger version of Ducky.

Co-showrunners Gina Lucita Monreal and David J. North expressed their excitement in a statement, saying, “We wanted to do this episode to honor the memory of our dear friend David McCallum. He was a beloved member of the NCIS family for so many years, and we’re incredibly lucky to have the talented Adam Campbell back to bring the younger version of this iconic character to life once again.” They confirmed that McCallum’s music will be featured in the episode, further enriching the tribute.

Campbell has previously played the younger Ducky in four episodes of “NCIS,” with his last appearance in 2020. In the upcoming episode, titled “The Edge,” Ducky travels to Camp Pendleton to shadow the team on a new case, where he will reconnect with Leroy Jethro Gibbs, portrayed by Austin Stowell. This episode is expected to air this fall, though an exact date has not yet been announced.

Season two of “NCIS: Origins” is scheduled to premiere on October 14 on CBS, with Monreal, North, and Mark Harmon — who portrayed Gibbs for 19 seasons on “NCIS” — serving as executive producers.