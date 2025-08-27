Entertainment
NCIS Season 23 Premiere Reveals Parker’s Quest for Justice
LOS ANGELES, CA — CBS has announced the Season 23 premiere of NCIS, featuring Alden Parker‘s intense pursuit for justice. The episode, titled “Prodigal Son (Part 1),” airs on Tuesday, October 14, at 8/7c, returning to its original time slot after recent seasons on Mondays.
Parker is left devastated after the murder of his father, Roman (played by Francis X. McCarthy), in the Season 22 finale. Desperate for answers, he embarks on a dangerous mission to hunt down mob boss Carla Marino, the woman he blames for his father’s death.
In this gripping opening, Parker risks both his future and the safety of his team as he delves deeper into the criminal underworld. “Reeling from his father’s murder, Parker goes to extreme lengths to hunt down the woman he holds responsible,” a CBS synopsis states.
This premiere episode will also introduce Parker’s sister, Navy Vice Admiral Harriet Parker, played by Nancy Travis. Her arrival is anticipated to create tension as the siblings navigate their grief, adding layers to Parker’s complex backstory.
NCIS showrunner Steven D. Binder describes Parker’s childhood dynamic with his sister. “The Alden Parker that we know and see now is not what Alden Parker was as a child… he was a troubled kid,” Binder revealed, hinting at a fascinating family dynamic that will unfold amidst the drama.
In the Season 23 premiere, viewers will witness Parker’s unwavering determination, even as it pushes the team towards potential conflict. As the plot thickens, audiences are left wondering how far Parker will go in his quest for vengeance.
Overall, this two-part premiere promises to be packed with action and suspense, leaving viewers eager for more as the NCIS team tackles new challenges in their pursuit of justice.
