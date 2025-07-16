NCM App Required for Streaming Local News on Mobile

PORTLAND, Maine — NEWS CENTER Maine has announced that viewers can now stream their local news coverage directly on their mobile devices using the NCM app. This news comes as part of a push to make local, regional, state, and national news more accessible to audiences who prefer to consume media on the go.

The app will feature live updates on breaking news events, road conditions, and even provide the week’s weather forecast. This means viewers can stay informed anywhere, anytime, without being tied to a television.

The introduction of the NCM app responds to the increasing demand for mobile content, particularly as people are spending more time on their smartphones. According to recent studies, more and more viewers are shifting away from traditional methods of consuming news.

In addition, during a recent segment, meteorologists at NEWS CENTER Maine noted that despite starting the summer with cooler and rainier weather, the overall forecast still indicates a warm season ahead. They are committed to keeping the community informed about any significant weather changes.

The NCM app is available for download for both Android and iOS devices, making it easier than ever to stay connected with local happenings.