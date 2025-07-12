Ndamukong Suh Reflects on Days of Battling Jay Cutler

CHICAGO, IL

For many Chicago Bears fans, the name Ndamukong Suh brings back memories of intense battles on the field, especially against former Bears quarterback Jay Cutler. Suh, who is well known for his time with the Detroit Lions, recently shared some of his most impactful memories during an interview on 670 The Score, revealing that his favorite memory involves Cutler.

“I think my most memorable moment was beating up on Jay Cutler,” Suh admitted, a statement that resonates with Bears fans who witnessed the fierce rivalry. Suh had a career filled with hard hits and controversial plays, making his enjoyment of tackling Cutler well-known amongst fans.

One particular moment stands out from their encounters, occurring during a Monday Night Football game when Suh’s hit forced Cutler to suffer a rib injury. This incident only intensified the rivalry between the two players.

Ironically, later in his career, Suh and Cutler became teammates when they both joined the Miami Dolphins. “…and then he became my teammate down in Miami and we actually became good friends,” Suh shared, highlighting an unexpected twist in their relationship.

This friendship contradicts the perception of Cutler as an aloof player. Despite the rough experiences they shared, it shows that he is capable of building relationships even with those he faced on the field.

Meanwhile, the Bears have moved on from past disappointments, including the infamous “double-doink” missed kick that ended their playoff run in 2018. Former NFL player Jason Kelce discussed with Matt Nagy the impact that miss had on Nagy’s coaching career and the team’s future.

If Cody Parkey had made that kick, Nagy speculated that he might still be coaching the Bears today, suggesting a ripple effect from that single moment. Kelce voiced that the Bears were in good form that season and that a playoff advance could have altered Nagy’s trajectory in Chicago.

As uncertainty looms about potential coaching changes, Bears fans look back at both successful and unsuccessful moments with a mix of nostalgia and hope for the future.