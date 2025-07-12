Sports
Ndamukong Suh Reflects on Days of Battling Jay Cutler
CHICAGO, IL
For many Chicago Bears fans, the name Ndamukong Suh brings back memories of intense battles on the field, especially against former Bears quarterback Jay Cutler. Suh, who is well known for his time with the Detroit Lions, recently shared some of his most impactful memories during an interview on 670 The Score, revealing that his favorite memory involves Cutler.
“I think my most memorable moment was beating up on Jay Cutler,” Suh admitted, a statement that resonates with Bears fans who witnessed the fierce rivalry. Suh had a career filled with hard hits and controversial plays, making his enjoyment of tackling Cutler well-known amongst fans.
One particular moment stands out from their encounters, occurring during a Monday Night Football game when Suh’s hit forced Cutler to suffer a rib injury. This incident only intensified the rivalry between the two players.
Ironically, later in his career, Suh and Cutler became teammates when they both joined the Miami Dolphins. “…and then he became my teammate down in Miami and we actually became good friends,” Suh shared, highlighting an unexpected twist in their relationship.
This friendship contradicts the perception of Cutler as an aloof player. Despite the rough experiences they shared, it shows that he is capable of building relationships even with those he faced on the field.
Meanwhile, the Bears have moved on from past disappointments, including the infamous “double-doink” missed kick that ended their playoff run in 2018. Former NFL player Jason Kelce discussed with Matt Nagy the impact that miss had on Nagy’s coaching career and the team’s future.
If Cody Parkey had made that kick, Nagy speculated that he might still be coaching the Bears today, suggesting a ripple effect from that single moment. Kelce voiced that the Bears were in good form that season and that a playoff advance could have altered Nagy’s trajectory in Chicago.
As uncertainty looms about potential coaching changes, Bears fans look back at both successful and unsuccessful moments with a mix of nostalgia and hope for the future.
Recent Posts
- Modern Family Star Opens Up About Pacemaker Surgery
- Will Nick Saban Make a Return to Coaching After Retirement?
- Zach Bryan and Brianna LaPaglia’s Feud Reignites Over New Song’s Lyrics
- Production Begins on HBO’s New Harry Potter Series with First Look
- Trump Threatens 30% Tariff on EU and Mexican Imports
- Trump Proposes U.S. Arms Sales to Europe for Ukraine
- Jonathan Milan Ends Italian Victory Drought in Tour de France Stage Eight
- Durango’s Sepp Kuss Struggles in Tour de France Stages 7 and 8
- Iranian President Injured in Israeli Airstrike During Emergency Meeting
- UPS Faces Challenges Amid Corporate Overhaul and Market Concerns
- Panthers Open NHL Season Against Blackhawks in Tripleheader
- Giants Camp Features Chris Manhertz’s Lessons for Young Athletes
- AI Stocks Show Potential Amid Market Recovery
- Microsoft Shares Reach $491.09 Amid Growth Potential
- QuantumScape Shares Surge as Company Advances EV Battery Technology
- Bollinger Shipyards to Build Rocket Landing Platform for Rocket Lab
- Ravindra Jadeja and Brydon Carse Clash During Lord’s Test
- 49ers Prepare for Possible Departures After 2025 Season
- Schwab ETF SCHD Shows Steady Growth Amid Market Analysis
- Archer Aviation Stock Surges as eVTOL Market Grows