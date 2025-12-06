NDSU Takes Early Lead in FCS Playoff Action Against Illinois State

Fargo, ND – North Dakota State University (NDSU) took an early lead in their NCAA Division I FCS playoff matchup against Illinois State University on December 6, 2025. The Bison scored first with a touchdown pass from quarterback C. Payton to receiver B. Lance, covering 78 yards and bringing the score to 7-0 within the first minute of the game.

As the first quarter progressed, Illinois State struggled to make significant offensive advances. NDSU’s defense tightened, giving the Redbirds little room to maneuver. The Bison’s H. Futch contributed significantly to their lead with a 52-yard punt return for another touchdown, making the score 14-0 shortly after the midway point of the first quarter.

In total, NDSU displayed a dominant performance with impressive statistics showing 931 yards gained compared to Illinois State’s 67 yards at that point in the game. NDSU quarterback T. Rittenhouse completed a critical pass for a 16-yard gain, helping to secure a first down at Illinois State’s 47-yard line.

The atmosphere in Fargo was electric as fans gathered to support their team at the Fargodome. As the game unfolded, the anticipation grew for the next scoring plays and potential breakthroughs for Illinois State. The Bison, currently undefeated with a 12-0 record, demonstrated their strength throughout the game.

With the first quarter winding down, the Redbirds remained scoreless, looking to adjust their strategy for the upcoming plays. NDSU was noted for their efficient offense and strong defense, which had only seen one turnover in the game so far.

This second-round playoff matchup marks a key opportunity for both teams as they compete for advancement in the postseason, without clear cuts indicating any team’s path to victory.

As the game progresses, fans can catch all the live updates, and those unable to attend can stream the action through ESPN and ESPN+.