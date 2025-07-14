NEA Convention Prioritizes Politics Over Education Amid Dismal Student Performance

Portland, Oregon – The National Education Association (NEA) recently held its annual convention, where discussions about education took a backseat to political agendas. This event comes as alarming statistics reveal that 40% of American fourth graders lack basic reading skills, and only 26% of twelfth graders are proficient in math.

During the convention, union president Becky Pringle emphasized a political stance, stating that her role is ‘deeply political.’ This declaration was made on July 4th, a day symbolic of independence, which many felt contradicted the NEA’s apparent alignment with progressive causes.

Among the resolutions discussed, one called for the NEA to ‘defend against Trump’s embrace of fascism.’ Ironically, this resolution misspelled ‘fascism,’ raising eyebrows about the NEA’s focus on educational standards.

Additionally, the NEA adopted a resolution opposing efforts to reduce the Department of Education, labeling such moves as ‘illegal, anti-democratic, and racist.’ Critics argue that this stance ignores a longstanding failure to support low-income and minority students.

Immigration policies were another focus, with the NEA resolving to defend birthright citizenship and oppose local immigration enforcement actions. This shift towards political activism has led some to question the union’s priorities, particularly as many parents seek educational environments focused on academics rather than activism.

Demands for parental rights in education were also dismissed, as the NEA indicated it would continue promoting gender ideology in schools despite legislative efforts to allow parental opt-outs.

The NEA’s convention left many educators feeling that the focus on political activism overshadowed the pressing need for improvements in student learning outcomes. With dwindling proficiency rates in core subjects, the union’s pivot towards partisanship has sparked a discussion about its role in the education system.

The NEA’s approach has been criticized for prioritizing political resolutions over educational reforms, prompting parents and educators alike to advocate for schools to refocus on essential teaching.