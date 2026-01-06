Neal McCoy Celebrates 10 Years of Daily Pledge of Allegiance

LONGVIEW, Texas — Country music star Neal McCoy is marking a decade of reciting the Pledge of Allegiance daily with his fans. Since January 7, 2016, McCoy has livestreamed his pledge over Facebook without missing a single day.

The tradition began when McCoy, tired of the political divide he observed during election season, wanted to create a space for love and respect for America. He noted, “Patriotism is not political.” The Pledge quickly transformed into a daily ritual that resonates deeply with many fans, especially the elderly and those in nursing homes.

“They will write me and tell me, ‘I don’t see many people much anymore. I get to see you every day if I want to,’” McCoy shared, highlighting the impact of his devotion. With a sense of humor, he acknowledged that some questioned his motives initially, thinking he might be unwell.

As January 7 approaches, McCoy’s commitment has turned into a vibrant community of supporters who join him virtually, often discussing the simplicity of the pledge amidst complex times. He maintains that this act is about gratitude and love for his country, not about political stance.

McCoy’s family background shapes his perspective—his mother hails from the Philippines, and his father served in the military. He grew up understanding the values of patriotism and the meaning of freedom. “We get to live the way we do because we’re in the United States of America,” he stated.

On January 7, McCoy will appear on Fox & Friends to celebrate the 10-year milestone and later at the White House to recite the pledge in front of a larger audience. He’s also partnering with Allied Flag to launch a limited-edition American flag in honor of America’s 250th anniversary, blending his love for the flag with his daily routine.

Reflecting on his journey, McCoy believes kindness and consistency are essential to a successful career. He quotes country legend Charlie Pride: “If you’ll continue to work and be kind, you’ll work as long as you want to.” For Neal McCoy, the Pledge of Allegiance is a testament to resilience and connection, reminding everyone of the importance of community and respect.