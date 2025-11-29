News
November Nearly Breaks Temperature Record in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — November 2025 was poised to become the warmest November on record in Austin, but it has now settled into second place with an average temperature of 67.9 degrees. This average is just shy of the record 68.2 degrees set in 1927 and slightly above the 67.8-average from 1922.
This weekend, a cold front is expected to impact temperatures and bring rain to the area. A weak disturbance moved into Texas on Friday, leading to increased cloudiness and a few spotty showers later in the day. Rain chances are particularly high for Saturday, especially east of Interstate 35, where moisture levels are elevated.
The National Weather Service‘s Austin/San Antonio bureau reported, “Better chances for thunderstorms will be seen during the daytime Saturday as instability builds over the Coastal Plains.” They also noted that a strong cold front would sweep through Austin Saturday night into early Sunday morning, expected to bring the coldest temperatures of the season.
On Saturday, temperatures are projected to reach the 70s, with gusty south winds reaching up to 25 mph. The collision of warm air and a strong cold front could result in severe storms across the region, with the Storm Prediction Center designating Central and East Texas under a Marginal Risk for severe weather.
In addition to possible thunderstorms, some areas may experience heavy rainfall, especially east of Austin. The National Weather Service has issued a Slight Risk for flash flooding in these areas. November typically yields about 3 inches of rain, but so far, Austin has received just over half an inch.
Following the front’s passage, gusty north winds will usher in colder air, with Sunday morning temperatures dropping into the 30s. North winds of 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as strong as 35 mph, will contribute to a colder feel.
Cooler temperatures will persist into early next week, with lingering rain showers forecast for Monday and Tuesday.
