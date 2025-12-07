Nearly 90% of Drivers Lose Appeals for School Bus Camera Tickets

TAMPA, Florida — Nearly 90% of drivers who contest citations from school bus cameras lose their appeals, raising concerns about the fairness of the process.

The controversial school bus camera program in Florida has been under scrutiny as many drivers report feeling frustrated by the appeals system. Investigative Reporter Katie LaGrone has been covering the issue extensively, shedding light on the challenges faced by motorists.

Florida’s school bus cameras capture images of vehicles that illegally pass stopped buses, but many drivers contest these violations. A recent analysis reveals that once an appeal is filed, the chances of reversing the ticket are slim.

A local judge explained that the evidence from the cameras is often conclusive, making it difficult for most drivers to win their cases. “The footage clearly shows the violation, which is the basis for these tickets,” the judge stated.

As drivers continue to voice their frustrations, questions remain about the transparency and fairness of the program. Many are calling for changes to ensure a more equitable process for those who believe they have been wrongly ticketed.

The discussion around the school bus camera tickets highlights broader concerns about automated enforcement and its impact on drivers across the state.