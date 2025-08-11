Nebius Group Shares Surge After Strong Q2 Earnings Report

City, State – Shares of Nebius Group soared this week after the company reported strong results in its second-quarter earnings. The cloud infrastructure platform, focused on generative artificial intelligence (AI), revealed a revenue increase of 625% to $105.1 million, surpassing analysts’ expectations of $101.2 million.

As of August 11, 2025, Nebius shares were up 28.5% shortly after the earnings announcement. The company’s CEO, Arkady Volozh, expressed optimism about the future: “Demand for AI infrastructure — compute, software, and services — is only going to get stronger as use cases multiply,” he said during a conference call.

Despite a widened adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) loss from $21 million to $58.1 million, Nebius reported positive adjusted EBITDA from its core business. The company is aggressively investing to capture increasing demand and plans to secure more than 1 gigawatt of power by the end of 2026.

Nebius also raised its annual run-rate revenue guidance to between $900 million and $1.1 billion, reflecting its strong market position and ongoing growth. Investors responded positively as the company’s stock has now increased over 140% since the start of the year.

Industry analysts believe that developments in AI and cloud computing could continue to propel Nebius shares higher. Volozh’s comments further fueled investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction amidst the rapidly evolving tech landscape.

As of August 11, 2025, shares of Nebius are priced at $74.67, with a market capitalization of approximately $16 billion.