Sports
Nebraska Cornhuskers Dominate Akron in 68-0 Rout
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-0) delivered a stunning performance on Saturday night, overwhelming the Akron Zips (0-2) with a 68-0 victory. This marked Nebraska’s first shutout victory since 2009 and their highest point total in a game since 2007.
Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola threw for 364 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for 140 yards and scoring three times himself. “It’s a new style of Nebraska football,” Raiola said. “We’re not going to be a first-half team… We played really strong for four quarters.”
The Cornhuskers showcased their offensive prowess, amassing a total of 728 yards, the eighth-best performance in the school’s history. Emmett Johnson was particularly impressive, opening the scoring with a 47-yard touchdown run on the first drive and adding two more scores through the game.
Akron struggled to mount any offense, finishing with just 175 total yards. Despite two opportunities for field goals, both attempts were either blocked or missed entirely. “That was an epic kicking failure,” said Akron coach Joe Moorhead. “We knew going into it that Nebraska was very talented.”
Akron’s best scoring chance came late in the first half, but Owen Wiley’s 49-yard field goal attempt hit the upright. The Zips have now gone scoreless for two consecutive games this season.
Raiola’s performance included a streak of consecutive completions that broke a long-standing Nebraska record. “I hope everyone appreciates him like we do,” Nebraska coach Matt Rhule said. “He’s ascending and getting better every week.”
Looking ahead, Akron will try to regroup as they travel to UAB next Saturday, while Nebraska will host Houston Christian at Memorial Stadium.
Recent Posts
- College Football Week 2: Shocking Upsets and Dominant Wins
- Trump’s Controversial Letter to Epstein Surfaces in Congress
- Luis Suárez Suspended Six Matches for Spitting Incident After Leagues Cup Final
- Mini Crossword Answers for September 8, 2025 Revealed
- Switzerland Defeats Kosovo in UEFA World Cup Qualifiers
- Beloved Auburn Professor Dr. Schnuelle Tragically Killed in Park Attack
- Hasbro Relocates Headquarters from Rhode Island to Boston, Creating 700 Jobs
- Croatia Hosts Montenegro in UEFA World Cup Qualifier Showdown
- Ghana’s Black Stars Face Mali in Crucial World Cup Qualifier
- Switzerland Faces Slovenia in World Cup Qualifying Showdown
- Mortgage Rates Hit 11-Month Low, Offering Hope to Buyers
- Italy and Israel Clash in Key World Cup Qualifier Amid Tensions
- StubHub Seeks $9 Billion IPO Amid Market Challenges
- Rodionova and Okalova Meet Again in Sao Paulo Showdown
- New Bill Aims to Eliminate Taxes on Social Security Benefits
- Francois Bayrou Faces Confidence Vote Amid Political Turmoil in France
- French Prime Minister Faces Backlash as Austerity Cuts Ignite Social Movement
- Billy Strings Performs Second Show at Woodward Theatre in Kentucky
- Guinea Faces Algeria in Key World Cup Qualifying Match
- Colin Cowherd Reveals Blazin’ 5 NFL Picks for 2025 Season