Nebraska Cornhuskers Dominate Akron in 68-0 Rout

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-0) delivered a stunning performance on Saturday night, overwhelming the Akron Zips (0-2) with a 68-0 victory. This marked Nebraska’s first shutout victory since 2009 and their highest point total in a game since 2007.

Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola threw for 364 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for 140 yards and scoring three times himself. “It’s a new style of Nebraska football,” Raiola said. “We’re not going to be a first-half team… We played really strong for four quarters.”

The Cornhuskers showcased their offensive prowess, amassing a total of 728 yards, the eighth-best performance in the school’s history. Emmett Johnson was particularly impressive, opening the scoring with a 47-yard touchdown run on the first drive and adding two more scores through the game.

Akron struggled to mount any offense, finishing with just 175 total yards. Despite two opportunities for field goals, both attempts were either blocked or missed entirely. “That was an epic kicking failure,” said Akron coach Joe Moorhead. “We knew going into it that Nebraska was very talented.”

Akron’s best scoring chance came late in the first half, but Owen Wiley’s 49-yard field goal attempt hit the upright. The Zips have now gone scoreless for two consecutive games this season.

Raiola’s performance included a streak of consecutive completions that broke a long-standing Nebraska record. “I hope everyone appreciates him like we do,” Nebraska coach Matt Rhule said. “He’s ascending and getting better every week.”

Looking ahead, Akron will try to regroup as they travel to UAB next Saturday, while Nebraska will host Houston Christian at Memorial Stadium.