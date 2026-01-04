Nebraska Cornhuskers Secure QB Kenny Minchey from Notre Dame

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Football has secured quarterback Kenny Minchey from Notre Dame, marking a significant move as the transfer portal opened on January 2, 2026. Minchey, a redshirt sophomore with two years of eligibility left, decided to move in search of a starting opportunity following a competitive battle at Notre Dame.

Minchey officially entered the transfer portal on Friday, joining the ranks of several players looking to find new homes. Standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing 208 pounds, Minchey participated in six games last season, completing 20 of 26 passes for 196 yards and adding 84 rushing yards with a touchdown. His previous season involved a close competition with teammate CJ Carr for the starting position, with Carr eventually securing the role.

“They both showed immense potential,” said Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman. “Kenny has a lot of talent, and it’s hard to see him leave without a fair chance.”

Minchey’s transfer aligns with Nebraska’s need to fill the gap left by two-year starter Dylan Raiola, who has also entered the portal. The Cornhuskers struggled after Raiola’s season-ending injury, leading to a series of disappointing losses and a final record of 7-6.

Head coach Matt Rhule and offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen are eager to have Minchey join their roster, hoping he will bring stability to the quarterback position. Minchey previously worked with Holgorsen during his recruitment when Holgorsen was the head coach at Houston.

As Nebraska looks to revamp its offensive strategy, Minchey’s dual-threat capability presents a promising option. His performance at Notre Dame showcased his potential, yet questions remain about his limited experience with only 29 career pass attempts.

“Kenny’s athleticism and skill make him a strong candidate to compete for the starting spot,” said sports analyst Cooper Pategna. “He has a proven arm and the ability to extend plays.”

Minchey is currently ranked as the No. 9 player in the 247Sports Transfer Portal rankings, a sign of his potential impact in the coming seasons. As he weighs his options after connecting with the Cornhuskers, fans can expect a quick decision.

“The opportunity here is great for me,” Minchey stated in a brief comment about his move. “I’m looking forward to competing and making an impact.”