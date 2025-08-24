Nebraska Faces Stanford in Exciting Volleyball Clash This Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. — The top-ranked Nebraska Cornhuskers are set to host the No. 6 Stanford Cardinal in a highly anticipated volleyball matchup on Sunday, August 24, at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The match is part of the AVCA First Serve Showcase and will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The Cornhuskers come into this game with confidence after defeating the No. 3 Pittsburgh Panthers 3-1 on Friday night. Harper Murray led the way with 15 kills, while Andi Jackson contributed ten kills and a team-high eight blocks, earning her MVP honors. Taylor Landfair also played a key role, recording eight blocks and eight kills during the match.

Stanford, coached by Kevin Hambly, also started their season strong with a 3-1 win against No. 16 Florida. The Cardinal are looking to build on their strong performances from last season, having reached the NCAA semifinals several times in recent years. Outside hitter Elia Rubin, a first-team All-American, returns to lead the team after a stellar previous season.

The history between the two teams is noteworthy, with Nebraska leading the all-time series 14-0. However, Stanford holds a slight advantage in recent encounters, winning 12 of the last 20 matchups over the years. Nebraska has won the last two matches against the Cardinal, including a 3-0 victory in 2024.

The Nebraska vs. Stanford match will be broadcast live on ESPN, with commentary provided by Courtney Lyle, Holly McPeak, Katie George, and Madison Fitzpatrick. The Huskers Radio Network will feature John Baylor and Lauren Cook West sharing the call on affiliate stations. Fans can also stream the match on ESPN+.

This matchup not only features two powerhouse teams but also marks the beginning of a new era as Dani Busboom Kelly starts her tenure as Nebraska’s head coach. With a talented roster, the Huskers aim to secure their first national championship since 2017.