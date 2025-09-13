Nebraska Fans Pick Freshman Stars Ahead of Houston Christian Game

LINCOLN, Neb. — In a recent survey, Nebraska football fans expressed enthusiasm for the team’s youngest talent ahead of the upcoming game against Houston Christian. The Huskers secured a decisive 68-0 victory over Akron last week, allowing nearly the entire roster to get playing time.

Before the game, 100 fans were asked who they believe is the most promising freshman on the Nebraska offense. Responses came during a sunny and breezy Saturday in Lincoln’s Downtown and Haymarket districts.

Quarterback TJ Lateef topped the survey with 45 votes, while wide receiver Quinn Clark followed with 26 votes. Lateef, a true freshman from Compton, California, impressed many during his debut, completing 6 of 7 passes for 128 yards and leading successful scoring drives, including one capped off by his own eight-yard touchdown run.

Some fans expressed excitement for Lateef but speculated on his future at Nebraska. Comments indicated concerns about him possibly transferring, as noted by some voters, who acknowledged Clark’s potential but suggested Lateef might not see much playtime soon.

The complete vote tally was Lateef (45), Clark (26), Isaiah Mozee (15), Cortez Mills (7), Jeremiah Jones (6), and Conor Booth (1).

Looking ahead, a future Pregame Perspective will focus on promising freshmen within Nebraska’s defensive unit as the season progresses. Stay tuned for more updates on the Huskers by following local sports news outlets.