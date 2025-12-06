Nebraska to Fire Offensive Line Coach, Impacting Quarterback’s Future

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska‘s football program is set to fire offensive line coach Donovan Raiola, a move that raises questions about the future of his nephew, sophomore quarterback Dylan Raiola. Donovan has been with the Cornhuskers since 2022, and reports suggest Dylan may consider transferring from the university.

The decision follows a difficult season, where Nebraska finished 7-5 after heavy losses to Penn State and Iowa. Head coach Matt Rhule, recently extended through 2032, is working to stabilize the program amid these changes.

Despite rumors swirling around Dylan Raiola’s potential departure, Rhule has said he is unaware of any plans the quarterback might have to leave. “I haven’t seen that report,” Rhule stated, emphasizing his affection for Dylan, who is currently recovering from a significant injury.

Dylan Raiola fractured his fibula on November 1 against USC, sidelining him for the remainder of the 2025 season. Prior to his injury, he had impressive stats: 2,000 passing yards, 18 touchdowns, and six interceptions this season, amassing a total of 4,819 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions in 22 games as a Cornhusker.

Originally a five-star recruit, Dylan initially committed to play for Georgia but later chose Nebraska, where his father Dominic Raiola had a notable career as a center. With the recent firing of his uncle, questions arise about Dylan’s stability and future with the team.

Donovan Raiola’s coaching history includes a stint with the Chicago Bears from 2018 to 2021. The potential impact of his dismissal on Dylan Raiola’s choices remains uncertain, especially with his younger brother, Dayton, also decommitting from Nebraska.

As Dylan focuses on recovery from his surgery, Rhule continues to support him amid these challenges. “I just keep encouraging him. Journal daily about how he’s feeling,” Rhule advised, highlighting the importance of mental health during the recovery process.