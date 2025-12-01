Nebraska Football Parts Ways with Defensive Coordinator John Butler

Lincoln, Nebraska — Nebraska Cornhuskers football has reportedly parted ways with John Butler, their defensive coordinator, after just one season in the position. The news was first reported by HuskerOnline, and an official announcement from the university is expected later today.

Butler, who served as the Huskers’ secondary coach before being promoted to defensive coordinator following the 2024 season, struggled to maintain consistent performance from his defense. Under Butler’s guidance, the team ranked second nationally in passing defense, allowing an average of 141.1 yards per game.

However, Nebraska’s rushing defense faltered, ranking 95th with an average of 171.2 yards surrendered per game. Overall, their total defense was 23rd in the country, permitting 312.3 yards per game and tying for 53rd in scoring defense, allowing 23 points per contest.

A key point of concern for the coaching staff was Nebraska’s performance in the red zone, where they finished last nationally, yielding points on 96.8% of opponents’ red zone opportunities. The team’s lackluster performance culminated in heavy losses during the last two games of the 2025 regular season, including a 37-10 defeat against Penn State and a troubling 40-16 loss to Iowa—whose offense ranked 120th out of 136 teams in total yards.

Butler’s contract was set for two years, with a salary of $1 million for the 2025 season, increasing to $1.1 million for 2026. This coaching change marks the third turnover for Nebraska’s defensive coordinator position in as many years. Associate Head Coach Phil Snow is likely to serve as the interim coordinator through the upcoming bowl game.

The Cornhuskers now face the challenge of finding a stable leadership for their defense as they continue to seek improvements on the field.