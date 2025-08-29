Nebraska Football Prepares for 2025 Season Under Matt Rhule

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule enters his third season with high expectations as the Huskers prepare to kick off their 2025 season against Cincinnati on Thursday night at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium.

At 50 years old, Rhule has a track record of turning struggling programs into winners, having previously lifted Temple and Baylor to success. He aims to replicate that success at Nebraska, where confidence is surging after a bowl victory last season marked the team’s first postseason appearance since 2016.

“There’s a process that he has, and it’s not easy,” said Phil Snow, the Huskers’ associate head coach. “A lot of the things that coach Rhule believes in and demands take time.”

Rhule is applying a new approach this season by being more open to collaboration and allowing his players to take on more leadership roles. He acknowledges the changing needs of players and emphasizes the importance of empowerment in the locker room.

“If we win a natty here, our lives will change forever,” said quarterback Dylan Raiola, discussing the potential success. “That’s a crazy feeling to have. But it can actually be reality.”

During the off-season, Rhule underwent personal growth, including physical training and developing a deeper connection with his players through a podcast. He emphasizes the importance of sharing imperfections to relate to a younger generation.

As the Huskers rally for the season, new coach Jamar Mozee is making an impact by reviving recruiting efforts in the Kansas City area, bringing in local talent to bolster the team’s roster.

With a roster featuring experienced players and key newcomers, Rhule believes the team is poised for a significant year ahead. “I’m excited to see them actually play it out,” he said, noting the progress made in the past two seasons.

The upcoming matchup against Cincinnati is not just a game, but a test of Rhule’s vision for Nebraska football.