Nebraska Football Welcomes Akron for Home Opener on September 6

LINCOLN, Neb. – Nebraska football will kick off its 2025 home season against the Akron Zips on Saturday, September 6, at Memorial Stadium. The matchup is set to start at 6:30 p.m. CT and will be broadcasted on the Big Ten Network.

The Cornhuskers enter the game with a record of 1-0 after narrowly defeating Cincinnati, 20-17, in their season opener last Thursday at Arrowhead Stadium. Senior Malcolm Hartzog secured the win with a late interception. Nebraska’s defense was formidable against the Bearcats, allowing just 69 passing yards throughout the match.

Akron comes into Lincoln with a 0-1 record, having lost to Wyoming, 10-0, in their previous game. Despite holding Wyoming to a solitary field goal for most of the game, the Zips fell short after conceding a touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

Saturday’s game marks only the second official encounter between Nebraska and Akron. The Huskers won the first matchup decisively, 59-14, back in 1997. Both teams were scheduled to meet again in 2018, but that contest was canceled due to severe thunderstorms shortly after kickoff.

The Huskers’ head coach, who has a career record of 60-56 in his tenth year of coaching, expressed excitement for the home opener, emphasizing the significance of playing in front of the home crowd, especially after last year’s experience at Arrowhead Stadium.

Fans attending this home game will be part of the 404th consecutive sellout at Memorial Stadium. With cool fall-like weather expected, parking is available on the UNL campus, and attendees are reminded of the clear bag policy for entry.

As the Huskers embark on a four-game homestand, they look to maintain momentum against the Zips and improve their performance across various key positions, including getting more contributions from younger players. The matchup will set the tone for the rest of the season as Nebraska aims to build upon its opening win.